Gun violence, speed play factor in deadly Waterbury crash

The car involved in the deadly crash in Waterbury on Wolcott St. is being towed from the house it hit. Police said the two people in the car were killed. No one inside the house was hurt. (WFSB)

Two people are dead after crash in Waterbury on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Two people were killed in a crash that happened in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.

Police said a car crashed into a utility pole in the area of 532 Wolcott Street, and then hit a home just a few feet away.

It happened around 12:15 a.m.

The two people inside the car were identified as 22-year-old Clarence Lewis and 20-year-old Antonio Santos, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash knocked out power in the area for hours and damaged a home. Thankfully nobody inside the home was injured.

"I ran up to see if I could give some help, but when I got up there it was," said eyewitness Jose Santiago. "One was gone and when I looked at the driver to try and help that person, they said 'help, help, but they expired'."

Police said the violent crash that Santiago witnessed was potentially sparked by gun violence just a few blocks up the street. Police say Lewis and Santos got into an argument with another group of people.

When police found Lewis in the car, they say he was shot. A handgun was also found in the car. While police say speed and violence played a factor in this crash, this wasn't the first that happened in front of the Santiago home.

Two years ago, a teenager was killed at the same intersection.

"We complain and complain, but they say there's not much they can do," Santiago said.

Wolcott Street will remain closed for most of the day in the area of Lydia Street and Pritchard Road, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation. There was no police pursuit prior to crash and Connecticut State Police are assisting the Waterbury Police Department with their investigation.

Stay updated with Channel 3 on air and on the app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.