PD: 2 people dead after car crash in Waterbury

The car involved in the deadly crash in Waterbury on Wolcott St. is being towed from the house it hit. Police said the two people in the car were killed. No one inside the house was hurt. (WFSB)

Two people are dead after crash in Waterbury on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Two people are dead after a motor vehicle crash in Waterbury early Wednesday morning, police said.

A car crashed into a utility pole in the area of 532 Wolcott Street and then, into a home just a few feet away around 12:15 a.m.

Police said no one in the home was injured in the crash.

"I ran up to see if I could give some help, but when I got up there it was," eyewitness Jose Santiago said. "One was gone and when I looked at the driver to try and help that person, they said 'help, help, but they expired.'"

The crash also caused a gas leak in the house and knocked out power to some surrounding homes.

Police have taped off the area and are still on scene. Wolcott Street will remain closed for most of the day in the area of Lydia Street and Pritchard Road, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation. There was no police pursuit prior to crash and speed was believed to be a factor. Connecticut State Police are assisting the Waterbury Police Department with their investigation.

