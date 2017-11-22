Millions expected to travel this holiday weekend

Millions of other people across the country are expected to hit the road, board a plane, or get on a train this weekend. (WFSB file photo)

Millions of people across the country are expected to hit the road, board a plane, or get on a train to enjoy the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The Thanksgiving weekend is always one of the busiest times of the year to travel. As more and more people hit the road, police will be ramping up their efforts to ensure people are obeying the law and celebrating responsibly.

AAA officials are projecting 2.5 million New Englanders to travel to their Thanksgiving Day destinations with a majority of those people driving.

630a and already busy on CT roads! Safe travels everyone! #Thanksgiving — AAA Hartford News (@AAAHartfordNews) November 22, 2017

AAA added the gas prices are not the driving force this year. People either feel as though they have more money in their pockets and they’re OK with getting away.

"We want to remind people to plan ahead for a designated driver or to use one of the car share services such as Uber or Lyft to ensure that everyone does make it home safely for the holiday,” Amy Parmenter, who is the AAA spokesperson, said.

The biggest increase this year is in air travel up 5.5 percent over last year’s number in New England.

“One reason for that is that airfares are down. They are down about 23% from where they were last year,” Parmenter said.

Check the status of your flight before you head to the airport & give yourself extra time for check-in with your airline & TSA screening (at least 90 min if you're traveling domestically & 3 hours if you are travelling internationally). #ThanksgivingTravelTip — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) November 22, 2017

In recent years, AAA said people have started referring to the night before Thanksgiving as Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving.

State and local police in Connecticut said they will have an increased presence. DUI enforcement and click it or ticket are in effect. There will be extra patrols out there to encourage folks to drive safely.

“Beginning Wednesday, we’re going to start additional patrols in addition to our patrols out on the roadway,” Connecticut State Police Sgt. Eric Haglund said. “We’ll be focusing on traffic enforcement, aggressive drivers, impaired operators.”

Police, firefighters, paramedics will be out helping anyone in need, so if anyone sees them on the side of the roadway give them some space and move over.

If you’re traveling by plane, train or car, AAA said it’s important you leave yourself extra time to get to where you need to go. It’s also important you arrive to the train station or airport early.

