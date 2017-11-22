Injuries reported in Winsted school bus crash

A school bus was involved in a crash in Winsted on Wednesday morning. (WFSB viewer photo)

People were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Winsted on Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash involving two vehicles was reported in the area of South Main Street at the Torringford Street intersection around 7 a.m.

Police said students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Police are reporting "minor injuries," but did not say if the students or the drivers were injured in the crash.

To stay ahead of traffic delays, click here.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

Stay updated with Channel 3 on air and on the app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.