CT woman charged in crash that killed couple in classic car

A Connecticut woman who police say was distracted by a GPS device faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with a crash in Massachusetts that killed a couple enjoying a Sunday drive in their classic car.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 24-year-old Chelsea Lundeberg, of Ellington, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty this week to charges stemming from the September 24 crash in Lenox that took the lives of 60-year-old James Kelly and 69-year-old Patricia Kelly.

Police say Lundeberg ran a stop sign and struck the Stockbridge couple's 1963 Chevrolet Corvair convertible.

Police say Lundeberg was "so distracted" by the GPS that she didn't see multiple intersection warning signs, including a stop sign with a red flashing light. Police found no evidence that Lundeberg was impaired.

Lundeberg's attorney questioned the timing of the charges.

