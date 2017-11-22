Holiday Light Fantasia opens tomorrow night

The Holiday Castle is one of the lighted animated displays at Holiday Light Fantasia in Goodwin Park. (Laura Soll)

Holiday Light Fantasia officially opens in Hartford on Thanksgiving evening.

The two-mile, drive-through light show with more than 1 million colorful light bulbs in more than 200 individual displays opens at Goodwin Park on Thursday night to the public.

All proceeds from the light show benefit the nonprofit Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover. The Channel 3 Kids Camp helps to send thousands of kids to camp over the summer.

The price of admission is $15 car of up to 10 people, $25 for a limousine, $50 for mini-bus, which is up to 30 passengers, and $100 for a full-size bus.

Holiday Light Fantasia is open Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays as well as Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Besides Thanksgiving, Holiday Light Fantasia is open Christmas Eve, Christmas Night, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Anyone who attends Holiday Light Fantasia can visit Santa on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at no extra charge.

Last year, more than 90,000 people visited Holiday Light Fantasia. The event was started by restaurateur/promoter Frank Maratta in 1999. He donated all the light displays and equipment to the Channel 3 Kids Camp.

Many Channel 3 personalities are expected to appear at Holiday Light Fantasia.

The opening of Holiday Light Fantasia, which is located at 1130 Maple Ave, is at 5 p.m.

To learn more about the Holiday Light Fantasia, click here or by calling the Channel 3 Kids Camp at 860-742-CAMP(2267).

For more about the Channel 3 Kids Camp, click here.

