First responders donate winter bags for the homeless

Connecticut State Troopers were given a donation of First Responder Winter Bags for the Homeless from the Massachusetts State Police and Bob "The Bike Man" Charland of Springfield, MA.

On Wednesday Charland and the Massachusetts State Police traveled to the headquarters of the Connecticut State Police in Middletown where they donated 80 First Responder Winter Bags.

The bags will be given to Troop A - Southbury, Troop G - Bridgeport and Troop H - Hartford, where troopers will carry the bags in their cruisers to give to those in need.

Charland came up with the idea of First Responder Winter Bags for the Homeless. The bags contain foot/hand warmers, hats, gloves, socks, toothbrushes/toothpaste, soap, lotion, baby wipes, meal replacement shakes, food, blankets, and some contain feminine hygiene products.

This is not the first time Charland, who is terminally ill, has given back to the community. Earlier this year, he founded the non-profit organization called Pedal Thru Youth. This organization provides bicycles to less fortunate children, with the goal that all children should have the chance to live an active life. Over 300 bicycles have been given out to children in the Springfield and Worchester, MA area.

