PD: CT man touches himself in market parking lot

A man was arrested after police said he was touching himself while watching pornographic videos on his cell phone in a parking lot in Ledyard on Tuesday afternoon.

Police charged 56-year-old Ruberto Pasquale with breach of peace.

The arrest Pasquale comes after he was spotted in the parking lot of the Village Market around 2 p.m. An employee of the Village Market told police Pasquale was touching himself in his car.

Pasquale admitted to the crime and said he "did not see anyone near his vehicle."

Pasquale was released on a $500 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at New London Superior Court on Dec. 5.

