More than 1,700 without power in North Haven after railroad incident

A vehicle i doing work on train tracks and knocked down some wires in North Haven on Wednesday. (WFSB)

A railroad construction vehicle took down power lines in North Haven and left more than 1,700 without power on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle, which was doing work on train tracks, knocked down some wires on Sackett Point Road near the intersection of Universal Drive North around 12:30 p.m.

Police said this incident is causing a "widespread power outage" affecting both the center of North Haven and the Montowese section. To see the current outage totals, click here.

The people inside of the railroad construction vehicle were trapped inside, police said. However, police said there were no injuries.

Police said the "outage has compromised traffic control signals in the area" and drivers are being advised to avoid the area. To check delays in that area, click here.

It is causing problems to 911 and fire headquarters.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.