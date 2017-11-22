911 system back up and running after brief statewide outage

The 911 system is back up and running after a brief statewide outage that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Police departments statewide said they were impacted by the outage, including departments in Rocky Hill, New Britain, Glastonbury, West Haven, North Haven, and Vernon.

At one point, calls weren't going through at more than 20 dispatch centers around the state.

Vernon is also experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Our routine lines 860-872-9126 are working. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) November 22, 2017

In fact, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 27 emergency dispatch centers, both local and regional, were not getting emergency calls on their 911 lines.

"This afternoon our dispatchers started to report problems with our 911 system. This is a newer 911 system. The dispatchers were saying they were having trouble answering some of the calls," said Vernon police Lt. William Meier.

Police dispatchers received emails from AT&T saying they were working on the outage.

"We're not sure if we missed any calls. We don't know. Calls have been coming in intermittently. Several calls had been getting bounced around between the centers as well. Between South Windsor have been routed here. The system is designed for some of that redundancy. That if one system is down the calls will route to another nearby center,” Meier said.

AT&T sent a statement that said “Our network in Connecticut is operating normally. We are aware of an external issue that may have affected some of our customers earlier today."

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said they found "a department of administrative services network technician making an approved configuration modification to the network resulted in a partial disruption to the 911 system. This was not an issue with the new NexGen 911 system."

The system has since gone back up and running.

Another statement released by AT&T said "Initial findings is a DAS network technician making an approved configuration modification to the network resulted in a partial disruption of the 911 system. This was not an issue with the new NexGen 911 system. ATT reports to us that the outage began at approximately 12:20 pm and was resolved at approximately 1:30 pm with 27 PSAPs reporting they were affected."

South Windsor Deputy Police Chief Scott Custer told residents it's a good idea to keep their town's non-emergency phone number handy in cases like this.

A new 911 system was installed about a month ago in South Windsor. It has had problems historically, but Custer said Wednesday's issues was the first with the new system

