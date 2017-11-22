Students honor Lebanon teacher in a big way

Students honored their teacher on his 50th birthday in a big way (WFSB)

Two students at Lyman Memorial High School decided to celebrate their teacher's 50th birthday in a big way.

They made cupcakes, posted a 'Happy Birthday' video on YouTube, and presented him with an award, that left him speechless.

"We kind of felt like he's been doing so much for us, recently. It was time we did something for him,” said Isabel Link, who is a sophomore at Lyman Memorial.

It was at 4 a.m. when Link and fellow student Emily Glazier came up with a plan to do something special for their teacher, Kevin Brodie.

He's a philosophy, civics, and history teacher at Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon.

To celebrate, they enjoyed cupcakes on Monday, gave him 50 index cards sharing 50 reasons why they think Mr. Brodie is so awesome.

Emily and Isabel also printed out hundreds of Parkinson’s Awareness pins for everyone within the school community to wear and show support for their beloved teacher, who was diagnosed with the disease in the early 2000's.

And, they didn't stop there.

"We made a little YouTube video about positive things and Happy Birthday to Mr. Brodie using the input from students and staff,” Glazier said.

The girls had another surprise in store for them as well.

Emily wrote and later submitted an essay about Mr. Brodie for the ‘Kindness Award.’

This is all part of and sponsored by the “It Gets Better” movement, which empowers LGBTQ plus youth everywhere.

Emily found out last Thursday that the entry won.

"You're never really 100 percent sure the effect you have someone, so to have this level of validation -- is overwhelming. I'm very grateful,” Brodie said.

The students presented the award to Mr. Brodie on his actual birthday.

"In the spirit of this Thanksgiving season, it's so appropriate to thank those who have made such an impact in their lives,” said Lyman Memorial Principal James Apicelli.

The award left him speechless, which is something Brodie said doesn’t happen often.

"When somebody asks me, why are you a teacher? It's because of this. It's because of students, it's because of what you can do in the classroom. That's what matters to me, that's why I come in every day,” Brodie said.

