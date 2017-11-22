Nice weather for the long Thanksgiving weekend!

9:00 PM UPDATE…

The sky is clear to partly cloudy at this hour. The rain is long gone. We are getting some rather strong wind gusts in parts of the state. There was a recent gust to 37 mph at the Waterbury/Oxford Airport and we received a report of very gusty winds in New Preston. Temperatures are in the 30s to near 40 degrees. They range from 32 degrees in Warren and 33 in Washington to 39 degrees in New Britain and Berlin. Wind chill temperatures range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Bundle up!!!

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!

Previous Discussion...

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

The rain has now come to an end and the sky is beginning to clear! However, we got a pretty good soaking today. More than an inch of rain fell in Southeastern Connecticut. New London hit the jackpot with 1.07”. We also received reports of 0.85” in Groton, and 0.73” in Lebanon and Danielson. Other rainfall totals include 0.56” in New Haven, 0.48” in Staffordville, and 0.36” in Wethersfield. Rainfall totals were much lighter Northern and Western Connecticut. Windsor Locks received 0.16” and only 0.05” of rain fell in Danbury.

High temperatures today ranged from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Groton was one of the warmer locations with a high of 55 degrees. However, temperatures fell back through the 40s and even some 30s in the Western Hills this afternoon as colder air arrived on a brisk northwesterly wind.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The ocean storm that was responsible for today’s soaking will now move northward into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. The sky will become clear this evening, but it will be breezy and chilly. Temperatures will fall into the 30s in many locations. The northwesterly wind will gust to over 20 mph and wind chill temperatures will dip into the 20s. At least the wind will help to dry out the roadways and we’ll be in good shape this evening if you have plans to travel.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight under a clear sky. The northwest wind will subside in the pre-dawn hours.

THANKSGIVING DAY…

A ridge of high pressure will move across Southern New England and that means we can expect a very nice day! The sky will be sunny in the morning, then a veil of high clouds will arrive during the afternoon. The air will be chilly with highs in the low and middle 40s. A light northwesterly breeze will turn westerly during the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening will be partly to mostly cloudy, but the clouds will clear away as the night wears on. A ridge of high pressure over the region will keep the wind very light and as a result, temperatures will drop into the 20s.

BLACK FRIDAY…

Another nice day with mostly sunny skies! After a calm, cold morning a south-southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising through the 40s to near 50 degrees during the afternoon.

Friday night will be partly cloudy and temperatures will settle back into the 30s, perhaps close to the freezing mark.

THE WEEKEND…

A cold front will approach Connecticut from the west Saturday, but it will be moisture starved. Therefore, we took showers out of the forecast and we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. A mild southerly breeze in advance of the front will send temperatures rising into the 50s.

A northwesterly flow of colder air will take over Saturday night. Temperatures will drop into the 30s. A few flurries or snow showers are possible in the pre-dawn hours, especially in the Northwest Hills.

Sunday will be partly sunny, blustery and colder. A northwesterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph. Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 40s, but temperatures will drop throughout the afternoon and evening as the colder air really takes hold. Wind chill readings will be in the 20s most of the day.

Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper teens and 20s by late Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The cold air will begin to lift away from New England starting on Monday. We can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures will reach the mid to possibly upper 40s. Winds will be light.

By Tuesday, a strong south to southwesterly flow will develop and we can therefore expect another warm-up! Temperatures will rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. It’ll be a dry day with partly sunny skies.

A cold front is expected to move across Southern New England on Wednesday. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy day and there will be a pretty good chance for showers or a period of rain. Highs should be close to 50, but the air will turn colder again late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”