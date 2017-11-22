East Hampton armed robbery, carjacking suspect facing several charges

A man accused in an armed robbery and carjacking that happened in March has been arrested.

Police arrested 45-year-old Edward Jon Richkowski on Tuesday, and charged him with first-degree robbery, carjacking, second-degree larceny, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

On March 17, police said officers were called to Haddam Neck Road in East Hampton for a reported armed robbery and carjacking.

Police said two people were injured, and it was discovered that $8,000 was stolen from them, along with a 2007 Subaru.

Richkowski is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He’s also facing charges four counts of failure to appear, which stems from burglary charges from Branford, Guilford, and Madison.

Detectives from the East Haven and Guilford Police Departments helped East Hampton Officers in the investigation as well.

The investigation is still active.

