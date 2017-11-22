Some Vernon residents advised to shelter in place while police investigated threat

Some residents in Vernon were advised to shelter in place while police investigated an incident on Spring Street.

Police were called to a home just after 5 p.m. on Spring Street after a woman reported that a man was holding a gun to her head.

Officers responded and ultimately entered the home, and determined the man was not there.

Vernon police are still investigating but do not believe there is any threat to the public.

