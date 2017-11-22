Some Vernon residents advised to shelter in place while police investigated threat

Police have released the name of a 3-year-old boy killed in a crash in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit.More >
Police have released the name of a 3-year-old boy killed in a crash in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit.More >
Police in Hartford have made an arrest after a 58-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.More >
Police in Hartford have made an arrest after a 58-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.More >
A Capitol Region Education Council junior varsity football coach was attacked by players at a potluck dinner in Enfield on Thursday.More >
A Capitol Region Education Council junior varsity football coach was attacked by players at a potluck dinner in Enfield on Thursday.More >
People were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Winsted on Wednesday morning.More >
People were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Winsted on Wednesday morning.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl group Dream, has accused Nick Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2002, according to multiple reports.More >
Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl group Dream, has accused Nick Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2002, according to multiple reports.More >
Police are investigating a threat made on social media toward a concert in Hartford on Wednesday night.More >
Police are investigating a threat made on social media toward a concert in Hartford on Wednesday night.More >
Two people were killed in a crash that happened in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.More >
Two people were killed in a crash that happened in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.More >
A driver was charged with driving under the influence after police said the individual struck two pedestrians in Norwalk on Wednesday morning.More >
A driver was charged with driving under the influence after police said the individual struck two pedestrians in Norwalk on Wednesday morning.More >