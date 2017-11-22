Teen killed in Stamford crash, driver seriously injured

A teenager was killed in a crash that happened in Stamford on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Washington Boulevard near Second Street.

A car was traveling north on Washington Boulevard when it lost control and hit a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Stamford Hospital.

The 19-year-old passenger, of Stamford, died at the hospital.

The 20-year-old driver, also of Stamford, was seriously injured.

Anyone with information should contact police.

