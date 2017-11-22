West Hartford crash knocks out power for hundreds

A crash caused hundreds of power outages in West Hartford on Wednesday (WFSB)

Hundreds of West Hartford residents are without power following a crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the area of South Main Street and New Britain Avenue, where a car was seen flipped over onto its roof.

New Britain Avenue was shut down while emergency crews responded and made repairs.

As of a little before 10 p.m., Eversource reported about 700 outages.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

