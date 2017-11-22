I-95 in Branford reopens following tractor trailer crash

A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia has raised more than $50,000 to help him.More >
Police in Hartford have made an arrest after a 58-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.More >
Police have released the name of a 3-year-old boy killed in a crash in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit.More >
Hundreds of West Hartford residents are without power following a crash Wednesday night.More >
Some residents in Vernon were advised to shelter in place while police investigated an incident on Spring Street.More >
Two-year-old AJ Burgess received a new kidney Wednesday after a prolonged battle with hospital officials who postponed his original October surgery when his father, a perfect donor match, violated his parole and was arrested.More >
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other cars closed part of I-95 south in Branford on Wednesday night.More >
The man involved in a crash that left at three-year-old dead in Waterbury faced a judge on Wednesday.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A Capitol Region Education Council junior varsity football coach was attacked by players at a potluck dinner in Enfield on Thursday.More >
