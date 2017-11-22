I-95 in Branford reopens following tractor trailer crash

A crash has closed part of I-95 south in Branford (CT DOT)

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other cars closed part of I-95 south in Branford on Wednesday night.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. and the highway was closed between exits 55 and 54.

It reopened just before 11 p.m.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

