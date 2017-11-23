Home in Meriden collapses after overnight fire

Fire crews in Meriden are on the scene of a fire on 146 Carpenter Avenue. (WFSB)

A house was destroyed and partially collapsed after a fire in Meriden on Thanksgiving morning.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 146 Carpenter Ave. around 3:15 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted a 2.5-story single family home fully engulfed in flames, Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Dunn said.

Once on scene, Dunn said firefighters "mounted a defensive attack."

"Due to the large volume of fire and the amount of water needed," Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Dunn said firefighters from area towns "were called in to supplement water supply."

Firefighters were able to knock two hours to get under control, authorities said.

"No, that’s unfortunate to hear I do hope he’s not hurt that he wasn’t in there at the time," neighbor Mike McGeary said.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that one person does live in the home.

"We saw a car in the driveway but we haven’t seen no signs of people and the neighbors," Meriden Fire Assistant Chief Robert Burdick said. "We were unable to determine if anyone was home at the time."

While investigators have not told Eyewitness News much about the person living in that home, a neighbor said he is in his late 60s and has been living on carpenter avenue for more than three decades.

The Meriden Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Meriden Police Department and Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators said they will be on scene for several more hours.

