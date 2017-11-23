PD: 1 dead after crash in Killingly

Millions of people across the country are expected to hit the road, board a plane, or get on a train to enjoy the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Millions of people across the country are expected to hit the road, board a plane, or get on a train to enjoy the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Connecticut State Police had increased patrols out for the holiday weekend and troopers were called to hundreds of crashes.

AAA officials said nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles for the holidays as well, which makes this the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005. AAA officials are projecting 2.5 million New Englanders to travel to their Thanksgiving Day destinations with a majority of those people driving.

Troopers were called to 235 crashes including one deadly crash in Killingly on Wednesday.

Police said 26-year-old Hope Butler, of Warwick, RI, was driving on Route 6 when he traveled off the road and crashed into a tree. Butler was rushed to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam where police said he died from injuries suffered in the crash. The crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

Troopers also responded to the following incidents:

311 speeding violations

22 DUI arrests

five seat belt violations

696 other hazardous violations including unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting and failure to signal.

Connecticut State Police said the responded to almost 400 crashes last year, arrested 51 people for DUI and handed out nearly 900 tickets for speeding.

AAA officials added the gas prices are not the driving force this year. People either feel as though they have more money in their pockets and they’re OK with getting away.

"We want to remind people to plan ahead for a designated driver or to use one of the car share services such as Uber or Lyft to ensure that everyone does make it home safely for the holiday,” Amy Parmenter, who is the AAA spokesperson, previously told Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.