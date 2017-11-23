Thanksgiving set to be one of busiest travel days of year

Most holiday travelers are expected to drive to their destination on Thanksgiving.(WFSB)

Experts say millions of Americans will be flying the friendly skies today to get to their Thanksgiving dinner in time as this is expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving in years.

Airline officials say the Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are especially busy as over 28.5 million Americans are expected to fly over the 12-day period around the holiday, which is up from last year.

Triple AAA says nearly fifty-one million Americans will travel fifty or more miles for the holidays as well, which makes this the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005.

The Connecticut State Police said they will be out in full force and handed out more than three-thousand tickets over the Thanksgiving holiday last year.

