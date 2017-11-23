PD: Man thrown off bridge near Shelton/Derby town line

Police are searching for the man who pushed another man off a bridge on the Shelton/Derby town line early Thursday morning.

Officers and firefighters were called to the Derby Shelton Bridge around 1 a.m. for a report of a man in the water. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters spotted a 30-year-old, Monroe resident submerged in the water.

Police said Officer David Eldridge swam out to the man and "quickly pulled him to shore with the assistance of fire personnel."

The man had "serious injuries" and was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said.

During their investigation, police said they learned "altercation occurred on the bridge and the victim was thrown off the bridge."

There was no word on the motive for the incident. However, police told Eyewitness News there is no threat to the community.

Police said they believe there are eyewitnesses to the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544. Police said the calls can be kept confidential.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.