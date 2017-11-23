Authorities investigate suspicious fire in Hamden

Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire at an apartment in Hamden early Thanksgiving morning.

According to police, the fire happened at 188 Treadwell St. in Hamden Village at around 12 a.m. Police said the fire was burning on the outside wall of a specific apartment.

Police said when crews arrived a "Good Samaritan" had used a fire extinguisher and a bucket of water to put out the flames.

One person was treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation by the Hamden Police Department Crime Scene Unit and Fire Marshal. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Hamden Police Department Crime Scene Unit at 203-230-4041.

