PD: CT man suffers serious injuries after stabbing

A man was found suffering from serious stab wounds after the Norwalk Police Department responded to a report of an assault on seven Midwood Road.

According to police, the victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital after they had to use a "tourniquet," a constricting or compressing device used to control arterial and venous blood flow to a body part for a period of time.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived, however, officers say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Norwich Police Department Crime Scene Unit and detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Norwalk Detectives at (203)-854-3011 or the Norwalk Police Tip line at (203)-854-3111.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.