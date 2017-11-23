Chelimo, Diriba win 81st Manchester Road Race

Olympian Paul Chelimo has outkicked Kirubel Erassa by two seconds to win the Manchester Road Race.

Buze Diriba of Ethiopia had an even slimmer margin of victory in the women's race, besting Molly Huddle of Providence, R.I., by just a second.

Chelimo, a Kenyan-born U.S. citizen, finished the 4.75-mile course in an unofficial time of 21 minutes 32 seconds. Erassa was second in 21:34.

Diriba's unofficial clocking of 23:57 barely held off Huddle.

Some 13,000 runners and walkers turned out for Thursday's 81st running of the race.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.