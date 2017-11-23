Chilly start for holiday weekend; Nice weather expected for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Thanksgiving Day was sunny but started off chilly as the average temperature across the state has been in the low and middle 40s.

The temperature looks to drop even more as we approach Black Friday due to the ridge of high pressure over the region will keep the wind light and make temperatures drop into the 20s.

Black Friday looks to be partly cloudy as temperatures settle back into the 30s and could perhaps hit the freezing mark.

