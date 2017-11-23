Milder this afternoon

BLACK FRIDAY

Today will be bright and sunny. High pressure will take charge today, creating the beautiful sky. As this system begins moving offshore, our wind will become more southerly and therefore temperatures will not be as chilly as Thanksgiving; in fact, highs will be near the normal highs of the upper 40s and lower 50s. At night, temperatures will settle back close to the freezing mark.

THE WEEKEND

Although the weekend will mostly be dry, there are a few opportunities for showers. A cold front will approach Connecticut from the west Saturday, but it will be moisture starved. Therefore, other than an isolated shower, we expect dry weather as it moves through the region. Under a mix of sun and clouds, a mild southerly breeze in advance of the front will send temperatures into the 50s.

Behind the front, a northwesterly flow of colder will could generate a few flurries or snow showers at night, in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, especially in the northwestern hills.

Sunday, expect the air to turn colder. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-40s, but they’ll drop throughout the afternoon and evening hours as the colder air really takes hold. It will be partly sunny and quite blustery with a northwesterly wind gusting between 30 to 40 mph. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s most of the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

The cold air from Sunday won’t last as it begins to lift away from southern New England Monday. We expect a mostly sunny sky and for temperatures to reach the mid to possibly upper 40s with a much calmer wind to start the new week.

By Tuesday, a strong south to southwesterly flow will again send temperatures well into the 50s (possibly to near 60 degrees) that afternoon. It’ll be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.

As of right now, a cold front looks to moves across the region on Wednesday. This will bring us our next chance for rain, but it doesn’t look too notable or widespread. The front may stall near CT Thursday, continuing a chance for some showers.

Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Mark Dixon

