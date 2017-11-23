Trending milder, before another dip in temperature this weekend...

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

After reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon, temperatures this evening will be in the 30s… with a light breeze, it will feel a tad chiller. Overnight, temperatures bottom out from the mid-20s to lower 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

BLACK FRIDAY…

With high pressure again in control, we expect a lot of sunshine for Friday. As it begins moving offshore, our wind becomes more southerly and therefore temperatures will not be *as* chilly… in fact, highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, near normal for late November. At night, temperatures will settle back into the 30s, perhaps close to the freezing mark.

THE WEEKEND…

A cold front will approach Connecticut from the west Saturday, but it will be moisture starved. Therefore, other than an isolated shower, we expect dry weather as it moves through the region. Under a mix of sun and clouds, a mild southerly breeze in advance of the front will send temperatures into the 50s!

Behind the front, a northwesterly flow of colder will could generate a few flurries or snow showers at night, in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, especially in the Northwest Hills.

Sunday, temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-40s, but they’ll drop throughout the afternoon and evening hours as the colder air really takes hold. It will be partly sunny and quite blustery with a northwesterly wind gusting between 30 to 40 mph. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s most of the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The cold air from Sunday won’t last as it begins to lift away from Southern New England Monday. We expect a mostly sunny sky and for temperatures to reach the mid to possibly upper 40s with a much calmer wind to start the new week.

By Tuesday, a strong south to southwesterly flow will again send temperatures well into the 50s (possibly to near 60 degrees) that afternoon. It’ll be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.

As of right now, a cold front looks to moves across the region on Wednesday. This will bring us our next chance for rain, but it doesn’t look too notable or widespread. The front may stall near CT Thursday, continuing a chance for some showers.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

