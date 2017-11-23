Customers wait outside CT stores on Thanksgiving for holiday dea - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Customers wait outside CT stores on Thanksgiving for holiday deals

Posted: Updated:
Customers wait outside the Best Buy in Waterford on Thanksgiving. (WFSB) Customers wait outside the Best Buy in Waterford on Thanksgiving. (WFSB)

  • Customers wait outside CT stores on Thanksgiving for holiday dealsMore>>

  • Black Friday 2017: When will the stores open?

    Black Friday 2017: When will the stores open?

    Monday, November 20 2017 10:29 PM EST2017-11-21 03:29:37 GMT
    (Photo: Meredith Corporation)(Photo: Meredith Corporation)

    Stores are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season. Here's a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. 

    More >

    Stores are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season. Here's a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. 

    More >
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut residents waited outside retail stores to grab holiday deals on Thanksgiving. 

Several people spent Thursday afternoon waiting outside the Best Buy in Waterford. Manny were waiting for holiday deals. 

The following stores were open on Thanksgiving

  • Best Buy
  • Toys R Us 
  • Belk
  • Dick's
  • Game Stop
  • Kohls
  • JC Penny
  • Macy's
  • KMart
  • WalMart
  • Target
  • Sears

Eyewitness News will have more at 11 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.