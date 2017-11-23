Stores are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season. Here's a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Black Friday 2017: When will the stores open?

Customers wait outside CT stores on Thanksgiving for holiday deals

Customers wait outside the Best Buy in Waterford on Thanksgiving. (WFSB)

Connecticut residents waited outside retail stores to grab holiday deals on Thanksgiving.

Several people spent Thursday afternoon waiting outside the Best Buy in Waterford. Manny were waiting for holiday deals.

The following stores were open on Thanksgiving:

Best Buy

Toys R Us

Belk

Dick's

Game Stop

Kohls

JC Penny

Macy's

KMart

WalMart

Target

Sears

