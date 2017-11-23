Porch fire knocked down by Hartford firefighters

A porch on Bristol Street was damaged by a fire on Thanksgiving. (City of Hartford Fire Department)

No one was injured during a porch fire in Hartford on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The fire was reported on Bristol Street around 1 p.m.

All occupants were out of the Bristol Street home when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

