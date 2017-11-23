Free Thanksgiving meals given out in Terryville and New Britain

A free homemade meal was given out to all on Thanksgiving in Connecticut. (WFSB)

Thanksgiving meals were served throughout Connecticut on Thursday to those in need and to those that serve us day in and day out.

A free homemade Thanksgiving meal was given to first responders, homeless, and veterans in Terryville and New Britain.

“It’s about serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community, veterans, first responders,” Pasquale Martino, who is an owner Pasquale’s Deli, said. "Anyone that needs a meal can come in."

Thursday was the second year Pasquale’s Deli has had turkey on the table, some stuffing ready for people to take home, or a pie to take on the road to work.

“Everything is donated,” Martino said. “I’m just basically opening up the kitchen and cooking.

Those without family, those on the job, and community members were welcome.

“You can’t beat it, especially since they are doing this for free, you can’t get any better,” Chris Tompkin, who is a volunteer at the Terryville Fire Department, said.

The New Britain Police Department and the New Britain Police Athletic League or “PAL” hosted a Thanksgiving Day lunch in their community room for the first time.

Veterans and homeless got to enjoy each others’ company.

“My life has been changed. This time last year I was actually living with a couple of these gentlemen,” Kevin Finn, of New Britain, said. “Coming out sitting down with the guys who I use to live with, and now I’m able to come down have some fun and have a great meal.”

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.