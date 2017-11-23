Jennifer Lee joined Channel 3 Eyewitness News in August 2017.

She comes from Rochester, NY where she worked as a reporter for 13WHAM. Jennifer is proud to say she survived four Rochester winters. She has experience covering severe snow storms, wind storms and months of flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Other memorable moments include interviewing then presidential candidate Donald Trump and four straight hours of live reporting during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Jennifer's first reporting job was in Hagerstown, MD at the former NBC affiliate.

Jennifer is a Jersey girl at heart. Born in Hoboken and raised going down the shore every summer. Her first language was Korean. She is a proud Nittany Lion and has fond memories of eating ice cream at the Penn State creamery.

Feel free to reach out to Jennifer on her Facebook page or send her a tweet.