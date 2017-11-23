Firefighter injured during Hamden fire

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a home in Hamden on Thursday night.

The fire started at a home located at 132 Shepard Street.

The firefighter received minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at a multi-family home.

"Extensive damage to the third floor, extensive damage to the roof area, water damage to the second floor, uninhabitable for quite a while," said Chief David Berardesca from the Hamden Fire Department.

No one was home when the fire started.

The New Haven Fire Department assisted Hamden with putting out the fire. Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.