Crowds rush to stores for early Black Friday deals

Many stores opened on Thanksgiving night for shoppers to get ahead on the deals for holiday gifts.

More than 500 people were in line outside of a Best Buy store in Manchester on Thursday night, waiting for the store to open at 5 p.m.

Some people waited in line since Wednesday for the Black Friday deals.

"Six a.m. since yesterday," said Will Jones of South Windsor.

That's how long Jones waited in the cold, outside of Best Buy.

"A new TV, an X-Box, sound bar, a new laptop," Jones said.

It was a haul and the discounts were deep. Some televisions were routinely available for less than $500. The TV Jones had his eye on cost $179.

When asked how much Jones would be saving with the deals on Black Friday, he said around $800.

This was the first time Jones went Black Friday shopping and he said it was well worth the wait.

Bertrand Boamah was the next person to walk through the doors of Best Buy, but he was a seasoned vet when it came to door buster deals.

"I'm going to play this X-Box on this TV," Boamah said with his new items in hand.

While hundreds jostled for pace in the tight confines of the Manchester store, non one gto violent and police were on hand ot make sure it didn't. Managers were confident everyone would go home happy, saying they had more merchandise in more than a decade.

"I got the wireless charging pad and I got these Beats. I do this annually, I got this down pat," Boamah said.

Many stores will be open until the early morning hours.

Shoppers at Westfarms Mall can head there for Black Friday deals until 2 a.m. on Friday morning, and then it will reopen again at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.