1 dead after house fire in Enfield

Firefighters rescued three occupants from a home after an early morning fire in Enfield. (WFSB)

One person has died after an early Friday morning fire sparked in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, according to fire officials.

According to fire officials, the fire began in the area of 11 Windsor St. shortly before 2 a.m.

One person was able to make it out on the first floor and firefighters rescued three people from the second floor. The three people were taken to the hospital level one trauma centers.

A fifth person was missing and died on the second floor in the fire, according to incident commander Scott Ellis.

Fire officials said about 100 firefighters were on scene at the start of the fire. Additional firefighters from Suffield and Longmeadow, MA were called in to provide mutual aid.

The fire was under control in just under an hour. Crews remain on the scene now monitoring hot spots.

Firefighters said they are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. They are also working to determine if the smoke detectors inside the home were functioning properly.

Connecticut State Police and the State Fire Marshal's office were on the scene.

