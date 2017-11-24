Firefighters battle early morning fire in Enfield

Firefighters in Enfield are on scene of a early morning fire in the Thompsonville section of town Friday.

According to fire officials, the fire began in the area of 11 Alden Ave. shortly before 2 a.m.

One person was able to make it out and firefighters rescued two people before getting the fire under control in just under an hour.

Fire officials said about 100 firefighters were on scene at he start of the fire. Additional firefighters from Suffield and Longmeadow, MA were called in to provide mutual aid.

Crews remain on scene now monitoring hot spots.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.