Firefighters rescue occupants of home in Enfield

Amazon has released their list of Black Friday deals.More >
Enfield firefighters rescued 3 occupants from a home after an early morning fire sparked in the Thompsonville section of town Friday.More >
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man after she ran out of gas on an interstate in Philadelphia has raised more than $250,000 for the good Samaritan.More >
Police are searching for the man who pushed another name off a bridge on the Shelton/Derby town line on Wednesday night.More >
Many stores opened on Thanksgiving night for shoppers to get ahead on the deals for holiday gifts.More >
Police have released the name of a 3-year-old boy killed in a crash in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit.More >
A California man has been arrested on suspicion of putting his semen into a co-worker's water bottle.More >
Connecticut residents waited outside retail stores to grab holiday deals on Thanksgiving.More >
A house was destroyed and partially collapsed after a fire in Meriden on Thanksgiving morning.More >
The Canton City School District is taking a bold scholastic leap as they prepare to introduce year-round schooling next year.More >
