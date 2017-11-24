Firefighters rescue occupants of home in Enfield

Enfield firefighters rescued 3 occupants from a home after an early morning fire sparked in the Thompsonville section of town Friday.

According to fire officials, the fire began in the area of 11 Alden Ave. shortly before 2 a.m.

One person was able to make it out and firefighters rescued 3 people before getting the fire under control in just under an hour. The 3 people were taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said about 100 firefighters were on scene at the start of the fire. Additional firefighters from Suffield and Longmeadow, MA were called in to provide mutual aid.

Crews remain on scene now monitoring hot spots.

Firefighters said they are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. They are also working to determine if the smoke detectors inside the home were functioning properly.

