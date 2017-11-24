Man dead after house fire in Enfield

Firefighters rescued three occupants from a home after an early morning fire in Enfield. (WFSB)

A man has died after an early Friday morning fire sparked in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a two-family home at 11 Alden Ave. shortly before 2 a.m.

One person was able to make it out on the first floor and firefighters rescued two women and a young girl from the second floor. One of the two rescued women are recovering at Baystate Hospital in Springfield, the other was taken to Boston Hospital. The young girl is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

A fifth person was missing and died on the second floor in the fire, according to incident commander Scott Ellis. His body was taken out by the medical examiner's office on Friday afternoon.

"They broke the window here and they let themselves in and they were banging on the other door and yelling 'get out, get out, get out,'" homeowner Andre Drouin said. "And I said hang on I got to get a jacket and they said no get out, get out, get out. And I says OK."

Drouin owns the property. He said he was sleeping on the first floor when he woke up to firefighters inside and escaped through the front door. A family of four that lived on the second floor was still inside the home.

"I don't even know what happened," Drouin said. "I know I saw the mother she was sitting in the cop car next to me for a while."

Officials said 45 firefighters were on scene at the start of the fire. Additional firefighters from Suffield and Longmeadow, MA were called in to provide mutual aid. The fire was under control in just under an hour.

"When I got up and looked out I saw flames. And I knew that these are old buildings and they go up," neighbor Patricia Burns said.

"There were flames coming from my friend's house, so I was pretty nervous pretty scared for him," neighbor Dechon Harris said.

Drouin said there was a fire at the same building in 2013-2014 because of space heaters.

Officials said there were smoke detectors inside the home but are still investigating whether or not they were working.

Firefighters said the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, but have ruled out arson, said fire officials.

Connecticut State Police and the State Fire Marshal's office were on the scene.

