Sen. Blumenthal pushes toy gun bill

Senator Richard Blumenthal is urging toy makers to put colorful markings on toy guns to help distinguish them from real guns. (Blumenthal's office)

Senator Richard Blumenthal is urging toy makers to put colorful markings on toy guns to help distinguish them from real guns.

On Monday morning, Blumenthal is introducing new legislation supporting the move. Blumenthal said police have killed 86 people in the past two years, who were carrying toy guns.

Blumenthal said the bill would protect children, the public and law enforcement from needless tragedies. The senator is urging parents not to buy toy guns for their kids this holiday season.

“Toy guns pose real threats to children, the public and law enforcement. These look-alike guns—virtually identical to genuine weapons—are tragedies waiting to happen. They should have no place on holiday shopping lists. I am introducing new legislation that will require all imitation, look-alike or toy firearms to display bright and permanent colors on their exterior to clearly indicate they are toys. There should be no room for confusion,” Blumenthal said in a statement on Friday.

Blumenthal will make the announcement at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford. To stream the news conference on the Channel 3 app or by clicking here.

Hartford Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Foley Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center President Dr. John F. Rodis, Dr. C. Steven Wolf, who is the chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Saint Francis and Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, who is the associate director of the Saint Francis Trauma Program.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.