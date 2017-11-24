6 people displaced after first-alarm fire in Thompson

A home in Thompson was destroyed by a fire on Friday morning, authorities said.

The first-alarm fire was reported at 131 Quaddick Town Farm Rd. around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, additional tankers were brought to the scene to help knock down the fire.

The family, who lives in the home, was not injured, authorities said. A woman and a child with special needs was home at the time of the fire.

Since the home is destroyed, four adults and two children were displaced by a fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Seven fire departments were brought to the scene and extra tankers were also called in for water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

