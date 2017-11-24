Firefighters were battling first-alarm fire in Thompson

A first-alarm fire was reported on Quaddick Town Farm Road. (East Thompson Fire Twitter)

Firefighters were battling a fire in Thompson on Friday morning.

The first-alarm fire was reported at 131 Quaddick Town Farm Rd. around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, additional tankers were brought to the scene to help knock down the fire.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

