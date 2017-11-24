Aircraft weight, air density cited in fatal 2016 plane crash

Authorities say they've officially identified the three people who died when their single-engine aircraft crashed and burned soon after taking off from a rural airport in upstate New York last weekend.More >
Authorities say they've officially identified the three people who died when their single-engine aircraft crashed and burned soon after taking off from a rural airport in upstate New York last weekend.More >
Officials say three people were killed when their small plane crashed in upstate New York.More >
Officials say three people were killed when their small plane crashed in upstate New York.More >