Black Friday shopping was underway today

After gobbling down their Thanksgiving dinners, shoppers rushed to stores and malls all across the country including in Connecticut to find the best deals as soon as doors opened.

Many braved long lines on turkey day to score hot ticket items at a marked down price. Channel 3 spoke with Black Friday pros, who say waiting until the morning of makes a big difference.

"When I got here, it didn't look too bad because people were all over,” Carmela Pietraroia, of Rocky Hill, said. “But, by the time I made my rounds, the lines were like crazy. I mean, it was absolutely insane."

After finishing up Thanksgiving dinner, Pietraroia decided it was time to go to Kohl's in Rocky Hill to kick-off her holiday shopping. But, she ended up putting everything back because the lines were just too long.

"I tried there and it was bad,’” Pietraroia said. “And then I went to the other one, ‘I was like, I'm going to be spending three hours here. No way!'"

Pietraroia said she came back in the early hours of the morning on Black Friday.

The store was much less crowded and Pietraroia said she had room to look around.

Emily and Amanda Rooney of Massachusetts say that's always the best time to shop.

"I think this is the best time to go because a bunch of people go at night and then there's kinda a break,” Emily Rooney said. “And then people will wake up at 8 o'clock and go so this is the best .”

"There are less people,” Amanda Rooney said.

Folks came prepared with coupons and were able to snatch up items on their wish list such as the Apple Watch, TVs, and toys at a discounted price.

For people that spoke with Channel 3, they didn't just stop at one store. They had a whole, long list of places they wanted to shop at this Black Friday

Manchester resident Pat Courtney said she plotted out his route ahead of time.

"So, we've already done Best Buy, Target, Sears, Home Depot, Lowes, Cabela's, and then we were doing Toys R Us, get some breakfast, Raymour and Flannigan and then be done for the day,” Courtney said.

Courtney said to him, it's not just about the deals and steals,

It's more about getting into the holiday spirit and spreading some cheer along the way.

"There's like an energy in the air when everyone's waiting in line, even if you just pick up a couple of things,” Courtney said. “It's just fun."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.