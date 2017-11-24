1 dead after house fire in Meriden

A house was destroyed and partially collapsed after a fire in Meriden on Thanksgiving morning.

One person is dead after a fire in Meriden. (WFSB)

One person is dead after a house fire in Meriden on Thanksgiving morning, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 146 Carpenter Ave. around 3:15 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted a 2.5-story single family home fully engulfed in flames, Meriden Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Dunn said.

Once on scene, Dunn said firefighters "mounted a defensive attack."

"Due to the large volume of fire and the amount of water needed," Dunn said firefighters from area towns "were called in to supplement water supply."

Firefighters were able to knock two hours to get under control, authorities said.

On Friday morning, Dunn said one person died after the fire, but did not release a name, age or gender.

The Meriden Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Meriden Police Department and Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause of the fire that remains under investigation.

