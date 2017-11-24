PD: CT man led 'under-aged prostitution/trafficking business'

A Willimantic man was arrested on Friday after state police said he was involved in "an alleged under-aged prostitution/trafficking business."

Police charged 38-year-old Devin Quirk, who is also known as “Devon,” with risk of injury to a child, first-degree criminal attempt at sexual assault, patronizing a prostitute and conspiracy to commit trafficking persons.

In 2005, Quirk landed on the sex offender registry for sexually assaulting a minor. In 2013, he was convicted of possessing child porn.

Friday's arrest of Quirk comes after an investigation by the detectives from the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit. On Nov. 6, detectives learned that a registered sex offender on parole was running "an alleged under-aged prostitution/trafficking business."

During their investigation, police determined that Quirk "made attempts to acquire a date rape drug" to use for drugging a pre-teen."

While the alleged crime may have happened in Hartford County, Channel 3 learned Quirk lived at a halfway house on Mountain St. in Willimantic.

"Parole and probation officers were back there. I was wondering what happened," neighbor Claribel Flores said.

After hearing the news, Flores said she was "concerned, scared and worried" about her kids. While she knew former inmates live there, Flores said Quirk nor anyone else ever posed a problem.

"There’s different men going in and out of that house so I can’t really recall. He does look familiar," Flores said.

Channel 3 spoke with others who live at the halfway house and they said there were no signs Quirk was involved in anything illegal. Channel 3 went to the landlord and he said he never met Quirk or any of the tenants placed by the person or agency who leases from him. His other tenants are hoping this arrest will put an end to the halfway house.

"I don’t use my backdoor for anything for that reason. I don’t open my window shades because of them. That’s my backyard," Flores said.

The Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit. was assisted by members of the Connecticut Department of Parole in their investigation.

Quirk was arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on Friday. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

More details from this case will be coming on Monday when documents are being released. There’s no word on how the business was uncovered, how many underage prostitutes were involved or where they are right now.

