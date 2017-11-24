PD: CT man tried to buy date rape drug for drugging a pre-teen prostitute

Devin Quirk was following following juvenile sexual assault investigation. (CT State Police)

A Willimantic man was arrested on Friday after state police said he was in "an alleged under-aged prostitution/trafficking business."

Police charged 38-year-old Devin Quirk, who is also known as Devon, with risk of injury to a child, first-degree criminal attempt at sexual assault, patronizing a prostitute and conspiracy to commit trafficking persons.

The arrest of Quirk comes after an investigation by the detectives from the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit. On Nov. 6, detectives learned that a registered sex offender on parole was running "an alleged under-aged prostitution/trafficking business."

During their investigation, police determined that Quirk "made attempts to acquire a date rape drug to use for drugging a pre-teen prostitute."

The Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit. was assisted by members of the Connecticut Department of Parole in their investigation.

Quirk is held on a $200,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

