CT mosque reacts to Egypt mosque attack

At least 184 people were killed and another 125 injured in an attack on a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai region on Friday in one of the deadliest attacks ever against civilians in the province.

After more than 200 people died in Egypt mosque attack, a Connecticut mosque reacted to the tragic news on Friday.

The death toll from an attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula has risen to 235 people killed. The attack appeared to be the latest by the area's local Islamic State affiliate. It added that 109 people had been wounded.

Ahmadiyya Muslim of Baitul Aman Peace Mosque Spokesman Miyan Zahir Muhammad Mannan called the attack a "condemnable tragedy and enormous loss of life, but no, not necessarily."

"The last measure we want to take is lock up our doors yet we recognize the importance of vigilance. Nevertheless, we have strong security arrangements and a faultless protocol in place as instructed by our worldwide spiritual leader, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Khalifa of Islam and 5th Successor of the Promised Messiah Ahmad. Due to the fact that we believe the Messiah has come in the person of Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, many other Muslims around the world vilify is as apostates and encourage violence towards our Ahmadiyya Muslim Community as good deeds," Mannan said in a statement on Friday.

Mannan runs the Baitul Aman "House of Peace" Mosque on Main Street in Meriden. He said they have cameras around the perimeter of the Mosque.

"Our youth take charge of manning the outside, inside, watching our video feed, and the foyer which serves as a dual purpose as an usher to openly invite everyone in as well as have a security presence and ensure no weapons or harmful items are brought in as we always wear our security vests and have radios in hand," Mannan said.

Mannan, who is the chaplain at Meriden Police Department, said they "have excellent relations with" the police.

"We also have their number on our fingertips which makes prevention and responding more efficient, safe, and official," Mannan said.

