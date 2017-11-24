Wethersfield PD arrest two juveniles in car break-in scheme

Police took two juveniles into custody for attempting to steal a car on Friday morning.

A resident of Coppermill Rd called police after spotting two individuals break into cars along the road at about 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

Officers said they stopped a car, that matched the resident’s description, on Maple Street by Middletown Ave and arrested two underage suspects from Hartford inside.

Police said the suspects were driving a reported stolen car from Guilford.

Police are urging residents to “remember to lock your vehicles and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

