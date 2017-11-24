Colder today!

COLDER AND WINDIER TODAY

Today’s weather will be a dramatically different from Saturday’s. Instead of mild, light breeze, we’ll have a blustery chill in the air. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s early, with readings dropping during the afternoon and evening hours as the colder air truly takes hold. Despite a mostly sunny sky, a northwesterly wind will gust between 30 to 40 mph. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s at times!

NEXT WEEK

Still Chilly Monday

The week with begin with seasonably cool air on Monday and a lot of sunshine, but it will be less windy. High pressure will move into the region from the Great Lakes, offering the relatively quiet weather. With it firmly rooted overhead into the night, calm wind and clear sky will likely render a very cold night, with lows in the low-20s in the inland cities, teens in the colder hollow, and mid-20s along the Shoreline.

Milder Tuesday through Thursday

Warmer weather will return midweek. By Tuesday, a strong south to southwesterly flow will again develop, sending temperatures well into the 50s, if not possibly to near 60 degrees. The mild air will linger through mid-week, and, with high pressure in control, we expect a mainly clear sky Tuesday and most of Wednesday. A weak cold front will pass through the region Wednesday night, with no more than patchy clouds and a wind shift. Due to this air mass change, Thursday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low-50s

Wet Friday and Saturday

The end of the week may prove quite stormy. An area of low pressure is projected to form over the coast off the DelMarVa coast and rapidly strengthen. This storm will send wind and rain into New England Friday, with lingering showers Saturday.

Meteorologists Mike Cameron

