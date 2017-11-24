Cool again Monday

A Chilly Day Today

It's a clear and cool start to last week of November. Once that sun comes up at 6:55 this morning, it won't go away until it sets at 4:24 this afternoon. High pressure will move into the region from the Great Lakes, offering the relatively quiet weather. With this area of high pressure firmly rooted overhead tonight, you can expect a calm wind and clear sky, which is going to render a very cold night. Temps are expected to drop into the low-20s for inland sections of the state, mid-20s along the Shoreline.

Another Cool Day Tomorrow/A Warmer Day Wednesday

Warmer weather will return midweek, but tomorrow is still going to be seasonably chilly. Under mostly sunny skies, you can expect temps to be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer! If you're looking for a nice mild day to put up those Christmas lights, this could just be the day for you. Under mostly sunny skies, we're expecting the temps to move into the mid, if not the upper 50s across the state! How nice is that going to feel?!

It's going to get a little cooler on Thursday, but at least the sky remains mostly sunny.

Wet Friday and Saturday, dry Sunday

The end of the week may prove wet. An area of low pressure is projected to form over the coast off the DelMarVa coast and rapidly strengthen. This storm will send wind and rain into New England Friday, with lingering showers Saturday morning.

Sunday will be dry and seasonable. An area of high pressure will build into the region, offering up the sunshine. After lows near freezing, highs will reach to near 50 degrees.

Meteorologist Scot Haney

