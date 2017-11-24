November's last weekend: from 50s to a wind chill in the 20s!

FRIDAY RECAP…

After starting the day with temperatures in the 20s, the mercury peaked between 45 and 50 during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Temperatures this evening will slowly drop from the 40s into the 30s. Overnight, they’ll bottom out in the lower to mid-30s under a mainly clear sky… so while it will be chilly, it won’t be *as* cold as the past couple of nights.

THE WEEKEND…

The last weekend of November will feature a temperature swing and a slight chance for showers as the transition of airmasses occurs.

Saturday will be quite comfortable, but breezy. A southerly flow will increase, helping to boost temperatures will into the 50s! As a cold front approaches later in the day, clouds will be on the increase. The front will be moisture-starved, therefore it will push through the state primarily dry late in the day … but we can’t rule out an isolated shower.

Behind the front, a northwesterly flow of colder will could generate a few flurries or snow showers at night, in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, especially in the Litchfield Hills.

Sunday will be a dramatically different day, when compared to Saturday. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s (likely dropping throughout the afternoon and evening hours as the colder air really takes hold). Despite a mostly sunny sky, a northwesterly wind will gust between 30 to 40 mph. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s at times!

THE WEEK AHEAD…

We’ll start the week with seasonably cool air on Monday and a lot of sunshine, but it will be less windy. By Tuesday, a strong south to southwesterly flow will again develop, sending temperatures well into the 50s (possibly to near 60 degrees). The mild air looks to linger through mid-week, and with high pressure in control we expect a mainly clear sky. In fact, it now appears that we’ll be storm-free and dry through at least Thursday. A cold front looks to moves through the region Friday morning, generating some showers as it does so. With clearing taking place during the afternoon, we’ll end the week with high temperatures in the 40s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

